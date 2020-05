A man had to be saved from the roof of his home in Scranton after flames broke out Sunday afternoon.

Red Cross assisted one family whose home was heavily damaged by flames, smoke, and water.

The fire started around 4 p.m. on the 2200 block of Brown Street.

Fire officials say the flames also spread to a neighboring house, causing some minor damage.

No one was hurt.