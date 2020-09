Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 that fire and smoke was pouring from the second floor of the place on Pear Street when they arrived on scene.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A vacant home went up in flames Saturday night in Scranton.

The fire sparked at the place along Pear Street around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 when they arrived on the scene, fire and smoke was pouring from the second floor.

Heavy smoke and fire damage was sustained to both floors of the home.