Ice cream shop sees business boom in Lackawanna County

Josie's Frozen Custard and Italian Ice balances meeting public demand and also keeping shelves stocked.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it's a vanilla and chocolate swirl or two scoops of mint chocolate chip, nothing beats Ice cream on a hot summer day.

"We love to come out for the ice cream it's just delicious," said Marilyn Orlando of Scranton.

"With great weather, people are looking to get out, they are looking to do a few things, and ice cream usually comes to mind, so I definitely can't complain about the weather at all," said Rich Grippi, owner of Josie's Frozen Custard and Italian Ice.

Just off of North Keyser Ave in Scranton, Josie's Frozen Custard and Italian Ice is one of its two locations that specialize in all kinds of frozen desserts.

Owner Rich Grippi has had his hands full this summer, as the soaring temperatures over the last few weeks have given his business quite a boost.

"Very, very little rain this summer, outside of the other day where it rained pretty much non-stop all day, the summer has been really well," said Grippi.

Business can be good until you start to run out of products like plastic cups, something Grippi says can be pretty hard to find right about now.

"A couple of the toppings, they've been a little bit challenging to get, but if you look around hard enough, you can generally find someone who has it," said Grippi.

Some changes to the menu and a slight increase in prices had to be done to stay competitive.

It hasn't stopped Marilyn Orlando and her husband from coming out and enjoying one of their favorite spots.

"Well, they lost a lot last year, so they are making up for it this year, and the people maybe they saved up enough money to come out and have ice cream more than they planned to," said Orlando.

And while there may be a price hike to shout I scream for Ice cream, Grippi plans to continue making milkshakes for anyone who walks up to his window.