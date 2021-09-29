Hospital postponing some elective surgeries due to increase in COVID cases

SCRANTON, Pa. — A hospital in Lackawanna County is now postponing elective surgeries so that it can devote more resources to COVID patients.
Scranton Regional Hospital announced it is postponing some elective surgeries to conserve its resources.
The hospital is postponing elective procedures that would require an overnight stay or inpatient bed.
The hospital is doing this to save its resources for urgent medical needs.
A release from the hospital says emergency and scheduled surgeries will continue.