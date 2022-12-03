Hospital in Scranton gets new ambulances

Commonwealth Health in northeastern Pennsylvania is investing in something new to help their EMTs get around better in bad weather.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Commonwealth Health Emergency Medical Services in Scranton got four new four-wheel-drive ambulances, and five more are on the way.

Each vehicle is valued at around $200,000.

"The best thing about these ambulances is that it brings the hospital to you and it gives you access to the hospital in the safest way possible," said John Montes, Administrator Director of EMT.

The update comes as a replacement to the current line of ambulances to make sure first responders can reach all areas as needed, even in snowy conditions like Saturday.