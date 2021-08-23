Hospital and homes flooded in Scranton

First responders in Scranton had a busy night with dozens of calls for flooded basements and floating cars. Some were prepared for the heavy rain; others were not.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Neighbors along Phelps Street in Scranton shared with Newswatch 16 the view from their front porches Sunday night. Within a matter of minutes, their cars were submerged in floodwaters.

"It happens fast, probably within twenty minutes, from the time the rain started and to the time those cars were underwater. The Camaro, it was up to the top of the windshield, it completely destroyed that car," said neighbor Jack Davis.

That Camaro's now mud-covered along with Anthony Kinder's brand new to him Audi.

"I hear the alarms going off, and I go outside, standing on my porch, and the front of my car is submerged, like, there's nothing I can do with it," he said.

All he could do was sit and watch the water likely total his car.

Jack Davis has lived on Phelps Street for 28 years and now knows to park his cars out back when there's rain in the forecast.

He put a bucket out back to collect the rainfall and estimates at least four inches fell in his yard. The rain came quickly; the cleanup will take quite a bit longer.

"We lost six cars this time. They lost seven cars one time," Davis added.

Just a few blocks away on Jefferson Avenue, the Emergency Room at Regional Hospital of Scranton flooded as well Sunday night.

A viewer sent Newswatch 16 a photo of the lobby with the floor covered in water.

Regional Hospital says patient care was not disrupted by the floodwaters last night.

Officials said in a statement: