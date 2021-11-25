Hospice of the Sacred Heart provides Thanksgiving meals for patients, families

About 700 meals were prepared, packaged, and delivered by hospice staff members.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some volunteers spent their morning packing and delivering meals to hospice patients and their families.

Hospice of the Sacred Heart members have been providing this service project for several years.

"This is our 16th year of a tradition on Thanksgiving of feeding all of our current patients and their families," said Dr. Frank Bucci, a board member of Hospice of the Sacred Heart. "Each one that we deliver is for five meals for the family."

About 700 meals were prepared by Mansour's Market Café in Scranton and then packaged and delivered by hospice staff members.