Hose company in Lackawanna County raises funds at Corn & Clam Slam

This year marked 28 years for the annual fundraiser in Mayfield.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — The William Walker Hose Company in Mayfield hosted its annual Corn and Clam Slam Fundraiser on Saturday.

Organizers say they were happy to have it back this year after the pandemic forced them to scale it down.

The event in Lackawanna County had a little bit of everything: food, axe-throwing, craft vendors, a parade, and a chance to win prizes.

This fundraiser is the company's largest one of the year.

"Without the public support for this event being our largest fundraiser of the year, we wouldn't be able to do the things we do. We need to put fuel in the trucks, we need to outfit our firefighters with the proper protective equipment, and without that help from the public that this event generates, that wouldn't be possible," said Jim Kuzmak, a life member.

This was the 28th year of the Corn and Clam Slam in Lackawanna County.