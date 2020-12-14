Horse-drawn carriage rides popular at Nay Aug Park

The carriage ride takes riders on a loop through the park to check out the holiday light display.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the perfect night for a carriage ride through Scranton on Sunday.

Families were able to hop in a horse-drawn carriage and take a loop through Nay Aug Park to check out the holiday light display.

The rides used to only be on certain days, but due to a higher demand because of the pandemic organizers have started running them every night.

The carriage seats up to six adults and the ride steps off from the parking lot of the Everhart Museum.

The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children.

Rides begin at 6:00 p.m. until at least 9:00 p.m. from Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.

A portion of the proceeds is donated to the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority and Nay Aug Park.