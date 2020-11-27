Hoping for deals on Black Friday in Lackawanna County

It was set to be a Black Friday unlike anything we've ever seen, but shoppers still camped out and waited in lines hoping they'd get lucky.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The big question many had heading into Black Friday was this: Were people still going to wait in lines and shop in person, or elect to do it all on the web?

Lines may have been a bit shorter, but the coronavirus and a little rain overnight still didn't keep a good amount of people from waiting it out.

"Most of the people here, everyone is following the guidelines. We're actually following the red lines they have laid out. We have our masks on. It's nice to see a little bit of a lighter line," said Bernard Edmonds of Pittston.

The two most popular items we found shoppers targeting overnight were the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles.

Gamers started camping outside of GameStop's across our area on Thanksgiving afternoon, including here in Dickson City.

We caught up with Arnav Patel and Ben Hoban. They had their Thanksgiving meals delivered to them, had friends come by to play football in the parking lot, pitched a tent, and made it through a heavy rainstorm in hopes they'd get their hands on a PS5.

"We want it real bad. That's for sure. We wanted to make sure we were the first ones in line to make sure we secured the bag," said Patel of Clarks Summit. "I think we did that, hopefully. We have a couple more hours to go, so hopefully, it goes well."

"Overall, the rain last night it was pretty crazy," added Hoban. "It's a waterproof tent, but the water leaked in a little because it was just a constant downpour."

While the line at Game Stop started forming yesterday afternoon, that was not the case at Target, but throughout the morning, the line did start to go. People were waiting here for things like TVs and sports cards.

"When COVID hit, I started going through whatever we had. Had some value in cards. Flipped them, bought boxes and everything, and now I'm here," said Chance Vansickle of Clarks Summit.