Honoring West Scranton High School graduates

SCRANTON, Pa. — The principal of West Scranton High School went above and beyond to make sure seniors felt special on what was supposed to be their graduation day.

Principal Robert DeLuca had teachers and staff line up outside the school six feet apart with signs honoring the class of 2020.

EJ the DJ was also there to play music as the seniors drove by.

"I actually think this is almost better than a gradation in a way," said senior Nicholas Guerra. "Really like the creative way of it, I like the excitement I love the atmosphere, everybody is happy and it's a great day."