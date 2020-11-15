Honoring fallen Lackawanna County veteran

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A special ceremony was held Saturday for a veteran in Lackawanna County.
Walter Thomas Smith was 19 when he was killed in action in Vietnam 50 years ago.
A group from American Legion Post 207, along with members of Smith's family gathered at his gravesite to honor the 50 year anniversary of his passing.
Walter's Brother told Newswatch 16 that "Tommy" always wanted to serve his country.
"When Tommy went to Vietnam, he had to go out when vehicles were broke down be had to bring them back in and a lot of them were booby-trapped, and other things like that, he only had a few months to come home and he got killed over there," said Harry Smith, brother.
Smith's father also served in the Marine Corps and fought in two wars.