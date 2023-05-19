Honoring fallen Archbald police officer more than 100 years after his death

The Archbald Police Chief is hoping to add a memorial for James Passarella, who was killed in the line of duty, to make sure his name is never forgotten again.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Archbald Police Chief Tim Trently shows some of the newspaper articles about a former police officer who was killed in the line of duty more than 100 years ago.

Chief Trently says, with the help of local historians, they were able to learn more about Officer James Passerella.

"It just took us a little bit of time to learn that he was actually an Archbald police officer. That's what made us look a little bit harder at trying to solve this," said Trently.

Passerella was murdered in Archbald on December 13th, 1908.

According to research, Passerella was found dying on Laurel Street with over two dozen stab wounds.

It was believed that Passerella was trying to arrest a murder suspect, Michael Ropella, when he was killed.

Chief Trently says this week is meant to remember fallen officers and is thankful his department can honor one more.

"We can properly give him his due that should be done and should've been done a long time ago," Trently said.

Plans are in the early stages to add Passerella's name at the Memorial Park in Eynon. Chief Trently is also continuing his efforts to get his name on the National Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"It's just to recognize the ultimate sacrifice that these officers made through their career."

Passerella was laid to rest in the area, but Chief Trently says there is still some research to be done to figure out where because a lot of information was undocumented or changed names since 1908.

"Hopefully, we could find it, and that we could pay tribute yearly with a wreath on the grave," Trently said.