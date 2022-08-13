Honoring Cody Barresse's legacy in Scranton

A memorial basketball tournament to honor a former student took place in Scranton Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the 10th Annual Cody Barrasse Memorial Basketball Tournament.

The tournament was held at Scranton Prep's Xavier Center on Wyoming Avenue.

Cody's family has hosted the tournament since his death in 2013, and they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cody was an organ donor, and the money from the benefit helps support organ donors and recipients in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

It also funds a full scholarship for a student to attend Scranton Prep.

"I can't even tell you what it's like to actually see someone who got one of his organs to see that they're alive. A little baby, an older man, or a young boy who's stuck in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. But now he's able to go to college. It's really, it gives meaning to Cody's life long after he's died," said Michael Barresse, Cody's father.

"When we thought of this 10 years ago, I don't think any of us ever would have thought that we would have kept doing it 10 years later, but to see so many guys fill this gym every year, it's exciting. It's invigorating for us. It's a good chance for his friends to get to see each other. But more importantly, to keep these kids and all these families knowing that Cody was a special kid," said Michael Brown, The Cody Barresse Memorial Foundation.

WNEP is an official media partner of the tournament. 67 teams registered this year in Scranton.