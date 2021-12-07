Honoring 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Lackawanna County

The ceremony was held at a memorial dedicated to the residents of the county who were at Pearl Harbor during the attack.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Japanese planes attacked U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor, in Hawaii 80 years ago.

The attack launched our country into World War II.

Folks gathered on Courthouse Square in Scranton to remember those who died in 1941.

The ceremony was held at a memorial dedicated to the Lackawanna County residents who were at Pearl Harbor during the attack.

A new name, John Roach, was added to that plaque.

"When we first started this project we thought maybe will get 30 or 40 names, 30 or 40 people, we have 110. All of them were there, only one was killed on December 7, 1941. They all survived the war and went on to have successful lives," said Charlie Spano, 9/11 Committee Chairman.

In total, more than 2,300 died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.