Homeless shelter approved for Scranton

The Keystone Mission facility was approved during a zoning board meeting on Wednesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The empty business along Hickory Street in Scranton will not stay vacant for long. Keystone Mission got approval to start changing this location into what they call a transformation center.

"We realized we're not here anymore for short-term relief. We're here for the long term and this is what we're going to do. This long-term change and build capacity versus building dependency and make sure these individuals get a chance to go move forward," Justin Behrens, executive director of Keystone Mission.

The project is expected to cost around $4 million with the money coming from donations. The shelter will have 60 beds for anyone who is homeless to stay. There will also be classroom space to provide them the skills to better themselves and get a job.

"When they do get their job here, we're not kicking them out like, 'You got a job, hit the road, Jack.' We're going to keep them here. We're going to keep them moving forward, keep them progressing so we can better them for the long term."

What makes this location different is that it's not residential, something the mission took into consideration when looking for a property.

"It met exactly what we're looking for. It's the perfect location. It has everything that we need to do a true transformation center and really change peoples' lives," said Behrens.

Bettina Murphy owns Great Temptations Bake Shoppe next door and thinks putting a homeless shelter at this location is a good thing.

"Winter is coming. What are they going to do? We can't have people lying under bridges and dying, so I think it's a good idea. I have no problem at all with it," Murphy said.

Behrens says homelessness in Scranton has risen about 40 percent, much of it because of the coronavirus and people losing their jobs. He fears that the longer the pandemic goes on, the higher than number will be.

"We're going to see an increase of people that are going to become homeless. These are people that are one paycheck away from being homeless that have never been homeless before and just need that little extra boost to get back."