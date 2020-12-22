Giving the gift of warmth in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An organization in Lackawanna County is helping the homeless in Scranton stay warm this winter.
The Forever Sammi Foundation hand-delivered pre-made packages of hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and hand sanitizer in downtown Scranton Tuesday.
Volunteers also hung some packages from the trees and areas the homeless are known to frequent.
"Do your best to be kind. Really. That's what the Forever Sammi Foundation is all about. You know, it's two words, it's six letters, it's simple, it's free to express to one another. And it's just kind! There's no better time than the holiday that's all about giving," said Marty Henehan, Forever Sammi Foundation.
Volunteers say the gifts of warmth are all to ease the burdens of the less fortunate this holiday season.