Home education tips for kids and parents

An expert says don't be so hard on yourself or your kids when it comes to home education.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — It's the new normal, with videos and virtual classrooms. Students used to going to school are now learning from home.

"One of the greatest things with home education? Teach your child about what you do! Why not? That's educational. And if you have time to bake cupcakes, that's education," said home education expert Sam Sorbo. "Find ways to enjoy this time as a way of regrouping and reconnecting with your children."

Sorbo says this can be a stressful time for parents and kids alike, so it's important to keep a few things in mind. First and foremost, don't try to recreate a traditional school day at home.

"If your kids are, I would say grades K-6, so, elementary; I would say three hours a day. That means for the parent; it's probably about an hour a day, might be a little bit more in terms of supervising and stuff. But in terms of teaching, it shouldn't be more than an hour," explained Sorbo.

For older kids, Sorbo said it may be a bit of a longer day, but not much more.

She says for this to work best, parents have to stay as involved as possible, helping and checking work, but she said she knows this can be hard.

Sorbo added, "Relax because we will be you of this at some point and do the best you can, and when it comes to educating your children, don't think you have to spend seven hours a day educating your children."