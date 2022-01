Flames broke out just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Flames broke out at a home in Lackawanna County on Saturday morning.

The fire started just before 9 a.m. at a home along Sibley Avenue in Taylor.

One firefighter passed out and was taken to a nearby hospital; no word on his condition.

Everyone inside the home got out safely and one dog was rescued from the scene.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

So far, there's no word on what caused that fire in Lackawanna County.