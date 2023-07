Flames broke out shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday along Stonecrest Drive in Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Two people are displaced after a fire in Lackawanna County.

The fire started in the basement of the home along Stonecrest Drive in Moosic just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The two women who lived there got out safely and the Red Cross is helping them.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire in Lackawanna County.