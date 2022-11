The fire in Scott Township started Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County.

It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township.

Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.

No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.