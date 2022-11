A holiday tradition took place Monday in Scranton. The Lackawanna County tree arrived at Courthouse Square.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular tree is being put up in Scranton.

The Courthouse Square staple arrived Monday.

This year's Lackawanna County tree is a concolor fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in the Carbondale area.

It is expected to be fully decorated soon here on Courthouse Square in Scranton.