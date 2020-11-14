Holiday photo fundraiser held in Lackawanna County

Because of the pandemic, the library had to cancel its major fundraiser in April. Fundraisers like the one Saturday help keep make up for the loss.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner but Saturday some folks were thinking about Christmas at a library in Lackawanna County.

This weekend, The Valley Community Library in Blakely is holding a holiday photo fundraiser.

Because of the pandemic, the library had to cancel its major fundraiser in April.

So any extra cash the library brings in helps keep it in operation.

"We know that it's hard for families right now, so offering photos for $10 I think is a really great deal, and it brings in some money for the library," said Michelle Georgetti, Director of Valley Community Library.

Sunday, the library in Blakely is doing pet Christmas photos.