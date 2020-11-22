Holiday outdoor marketplace held in Lackawanna County

People were able to shop for gifts while enjoying holiday music and hot chocolate.

WAVERLY, Pa. — Folks in Lackawanna County were able to check a few things off their holiday shopping lists.

An outdoor Artisians' Marketplace was held at the Waverly Community House.

Shoppers were able to check out some locally crafted gifts while enjoying holiday music and even some hot chocolate.

Vendors say it's been a hard year for their small businesses.

"I couldn't thank people enough, honestly just could not thank people enough because when you're an artist whether it's a musician or craftsman you know, getting hit by something like the pandemic is not something you expect," said John Saint.