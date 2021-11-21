Holiday Open House in Lackawanna County

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Over a dozen businesses will open their doors on Sunday to welcome holiday shoppers for the season.

Presented by PNC Bank, the Holiday Open House is a new addition to Scranton Tomorrow's holiday campaign Light Up Downtown Scranton.

Alexander's Spa & Salon, Over the Moon, Downtown Deli, and Northern Light Espresso Bar & Cafe are among the eighteen businesses participating in the event.

