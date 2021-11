Local businesses showed off their products at the Scranton Cultural Center on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts supported the 9th Annual Buy Local Holiday Marketplace on Sunday.

Small businesses from across Lackawanna County gathered at the Scranton Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer a wide range of their products to the public for sale.

Five floors were available to shop from for a $2 admission fee at the marketplace in Scranton.