Holiday Inn becomes hair cuttery, where folks lose their locks for a cause

All day long, folks from far and wide flocked to Dunmore to get their hair cut, supporting a little girl from Archbald with a rare form of cancer.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Beards, short hair, and even long hair all came down for a cause Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore. It was all in support of a young girl battling cancer.

Seven-year-old Adaleigh Evans of Archbald is fighting a rare form of cancer called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

"It's going to be a very hard battle for her for the next 15 months,” Brandon Evans, Adaleigh’s dad, said.

Addie, as loved ones call her, has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments since October.

"And then, we just got word that she's going to start her radiation in January, and that's every day Monday through Friday for six weeks straight in Philadelphia,” Adaleigh’s mom, Jena Evans, said.

And that's where loved ones cut in: they call themselves “Addie’s Army,” and Sunday's event was just the latest effort to help the family out.

"Best thing to do was get a buzz-off going because Addie had to have her head shaved, unfortunately,” Rob Sandman, Adaleigh’s uncle, said.

Sandman, along with Addie’s godfather and uncle, Dave Baney, organized Operation Buzz Off. The event included the raffling off of about 120 baskets and 25 specialty baskets, which had all been donated.

But also, with hundreds in attendance, the community stepped up in a big way.

Danielle Baney, Adaleigh’s godmother, had her long hair chopped very short. She was also planning on donating her hair to a charity.

"I don't mind it at all; it grows back,” she said.

Filicia Brewer took her haircut a step further – getting a full-on buzz cut.

"Seeing Addie, she has no choice but to lose the hair, so why not, you know?" Brewer said.

"We heard about what she was going through, I figured I had to do my part and just come and get a haircut, and my beard shaved. And it would be the first time in 10 years I haven't had a beard,” Mark Von Bergen of Jessup said.

"The support is absolutely amazing that everybody came out for this today," said Jena Evans.

"Words can't even explain anymore. I'm going to cry again,” Brandon Evans added.

Organizers Rob Sandman and Dave Baney said they thought just a handful of people would come and get their hair cut.

“Before I know it, people are volunteering to barber, people are volunteering to come in, and people are volunteering baskets, and it just kept going and going and going. And it's just amazing how it spiraled,” Sandman said.

Organizers say even the Holiday Inn donated the room for the event.

"The outpouring of support by complete strangers, really,” Baney said.

Sandman and Baney also let Addie give them buzz cuts.

"We're definitely going to get our heads shaved, but it's going to be up to Addy if we lose our beards too,” Baney said.

Both told Newswatch 16 they had “mixed emotions” about the haircut and hoped they could keep their beards. And Addie did let them keep their beards.

"I told him if he gives me money, I'll let him keep the beard,” said Addie.

But in the very end, the uncles – along with Addie's dad, Brandon – did end up shaving those beards – for one donation of $1,090.

“Addie’s Army” organizers tell Newswatch 16 they are already trying to set up more fundraisers for the family. They hope another “Fat & Furious” race will take place later in December. They’re also hoping to organize a Penguins event in January.