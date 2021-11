The craft show was held from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Crafters displayed all of their handmade, custom goods in Moosic.

Colarusso's La Palazzo hosted Craftopia Black Friday Craft show from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The goal was to get the community to shop small over the holiday weekend.

The first 50 shoppers were given free swag bags at the craft show in Lackawanna County.