Holiday campaign pushes for shopping small

Lackawanna County always encourages people to shop small during the holiday season, but this year, there's an extra push to help small business owners.

SCRANTON, Pa. — During the holiday season, people come to Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore to buy gifts of festive candy and homemade chocolate. But the store has already received an early holiday gift of its own in the form of free advertising.

The Scranton Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Lackawanna County commissioners, who set aside $50,000 in federal CARES Act funding to support a marketing campaign for small businesses across the county.

"Behind it all is our desire to make sure that we help them get through the pandemic. We're asking the public to recognize that these are your friends and neighbors, these are people that have put their hearts and souls into these businesses, and nobody has been hurt more than they have," said Bob Durkin, president of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

One of the goals of the campaign is also to remind people that small business owners in Lackawanna County are doing everything in their power to make the shopping experience a safe one.

That's a message Theresa Stuckart, owner of New Laundry in downtown Scranton, wants to help promote.

"We sanitize everything several times a day. We're just very conscious of it, not to the point of hysteria. We're smart about it. And I think that's the way you have to live; otherwise, you can't leave your house."

While $50,000 for a countywide marketing campaign might not sound like a ton of money, for places like Nibbles & Bits and New Laundry that don't have any dollars allocated for marketing, it's a fortune.

"Right now, we're getting ready for the holiday season, so this marketing campaign that they're having for us is going to be a huge help in the upcoming season because we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, and I think that's the biggest fear that we've been facing is. Right now might be OK, but what about tomorrow?" said Maggie Calpin, owner of Nibbles & Bits.