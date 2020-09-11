Hundreds flock to holiday auction in Lackawanna County

The auction offers more than 1,000 classic Christmas decorations available for bidders.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of people headed to an auction in Lackawanna County Sunday hoping to get their hands on some holiday nostalgia.

For six years now, Jones Auction House in Spring Brook Township has held a blow mold auction.

They have more than 1,000 of the classic Christmas decorations available for bidders.

Some of these are very rare the owner of the auction house says some of the light-up figurines will sell for thousands of dollars.