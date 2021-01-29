Hit and run turns deadly in Scranton

Investigators are trying to track down the driver in a deadly hit and run in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Lackawanna County.

The coroner says a 72-year-old woman died just before midnight.

She was hit crossing at the intersection of Mulberry Street and North Washington Avenue around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Authorities have not released her name yet.

Police shut down several streets for hours overnight to investigate.