Carbondale Police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital around 2 a.m.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a hit and run sent one person to the hospital overnight in Lackawanna County.

Police in Carbondale say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Dundaff Street.

A man was taken to the hospital but there's no word on his condition.

Investigators say a tip they received earlier today led officers to the car they think was involved.