Hill climbing at the Electric City Classic

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crowds filled downtown Scranton to watch the second day of the Electric City Classic

Sunday's hill climb race along Olive Street is nothing like your typical bike race.

About 70 cyclists all took on the challenge of biking up the cobblestone hill.

Unlike Saturday's main event, the hill climb is open to amateur cyclists.

Neighbors cheered from their front lawns, watching competitors race to the finish line.

"There's the cobblestone hill climb, it's very rare, and it's hard. It's steep, it's not that long, but it's a hard effort," said Matthew Peters, cyclist.

The Electric City Classic wrapped up Sunday afternoon in Scranton.