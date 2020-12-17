Highways a slushy, dicey mess after snowfall

After hours of snowfall in parts of Lackawanna County, the highways were especially messy.

It was like a ghost town, or ghost highway, on a stretch of Interstate 81 coming through Lackawanna County.



The interstate was covered with snow after flakes fell for hours and are expected to continue to fall throughout the night.



Raymond Rodriguez of Scranton was driving home with his wife on Interstate 81 when their trip turned dangerously frightening.



"My car started slipping so I pulled over on the shoulder and then I was terrified because I got my wife in there and I thought any minute we were going to get hit by somebody slipping or somebody not seeing us,” said Rodriguez.



Rodriguez was able to make it to a convenience store on Davis Street in Scranton but that's as far as he was willing to drive.



"That's why I'm here. I'm not going to drive anymore. I'm trying to get an Uber to take me home, us home because I'm not going to get in this thing,” said Rodriguez, pointing at his SUV.



Others stopping at the convenience store agreed the highways and roads weren't safe to drive on.



"The roads are terrible. The Casey Highway is a mess. It doesn't even look like a road,” said William Wesley of Moosic.



Drivers out earlier in the evening said the roads had already turned into a slushy dicey mess.



Malissa Spatt of Olyphant isn't looking forward to her drive to Easton where she works as a nurse at a hospital there.



"Probably through the Poconos. That will probably be where it's going to get the worst. I was looking at my GPS and it was already like red all the way down, so,” said Spatt.



PennDOT says it has about 200 trucks that are out on area roadways in six counties but still warns people to stay off the roads.



For those brave enough to get on the highways they say in hindsight they probably shouldn't have driven in this storm.



"It was scary, there's not a whole lot of clearing yet. And it's coming down fast so you should be careful,” said Joseph Bardzel of Scranton who just returned from East Stroudsburg.

