Here's what you need to know about the ban on evictions expiring

The nationwide eviction moratorium just ended, but experts say there have never been so many resources available to help.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The nationwide ban on evictions expired Saturday before lawmakers could come up with a way to save the program created at the start of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the expiration comes just as the Delta variant is causing more concern.

Jen and Joseph Bruno are renters in Taylor.

“We’re renters, we’re good,” Jen Bruno said. “But I do know people that were really nervous about it.”

The Brunos say they have friends who could lose their homes since the nationwide ban on evictions expired Saturday. The moratorium ends just as the Delta variant is causing more concern in the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“That frightens me,” Jen Bruno said. “Because we don’t know what’s coming.”

But Meghan Loftus, president, and CEO of Friends of the Poor in Scranton says locally - there’s more help than ever.

“In all my years of social service,” Loftus said, “there’s never been a surplus of resources available.”

Loftus also serves as Chair of the Lackawanna County Housing Coalition.

“If you’re a resident of Lackawanna County or public housing, you’re eligible for the ERAP program through the county, and it can help with utilities, rental assistance, or mortgage assistance.”

All of Pennsylvania was allotted $569 million through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, giving assistance to renters, landlords, and utility providers affected by the pandemic and economic insecurity.

Loftus says in Scranton, there’s even more available for owners and renters.

“You can get rent or utility assistance through the City of Scranton’s programs with United Neighborhood Centers or mortgage assistance with NeighborWorks of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” she said.

Loftus says Scranton even has some free legal help available.

Newswatch 16 spoke with several realtors and landlords who generally say it’s like a double-edged sword: nobody ever wants to kick somebody out, but at the same time, they say the moratorium has been going on for too long. And they say there’s never a good time to evict somebody.

“I do feel bad for the small landlords, the ones that actually do take care of the place and aren’t corporations,” Joseph Bruno said.

One landlord tells Newswatch 16 that without all the rent money coming in, it’s getting harder to pay for the upkeep of buildings.

“They’ve got to absorb a lot of costs,” Jen Bruno said. “But then again, [for] people that rent, so many jobs are lost.”

But Loftus says just filling out an application – and showing some documents – could take care of up to 12 months of backpay.

“So we can keep people in stabilized housing, the landlords are able to recoup all of their lost costs, and we can really avoid a huge eviction problem,” she said.

According to the Department of Human Services, about two-thirds of Pennsylvania counties have partnered with the DHS to make ERAP applications available to their residents online.

22 counties in northeast Pennsylvania accept applications from county residents through their own application process.

Loftus says to reach out to local social service agencies for help with applying and other needs.