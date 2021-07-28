Helping the homeless and the environment in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — High schoolers are pitching in to help folks who are homeless or struggling in Scranton.
And they're helping out the environment at the same time.
Students from Scranton Prep donated backpacks filled with healthy food, reusable water bottles, and health products to the Community Intervention Center.
The teens who are members of the United Nations Model Program also collected discarded potato chip bags and made insulated blankets for the homeless.
"So the first need is obviously people who are near-homeless or people who are in need of some sort of assistance, and the second need is that the products are not only just regular store-bought stuff, they're stuff that was made with sustainability in mind to keep some waste out of the environment," said Mitchell Kirby, Scranton Prep Senior.
So far, the students at Scranton Prep have raised $2,600 to buy supplies for the project.