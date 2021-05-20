Helping save the 'bait dogs'

Vienna and Rosalyn, two pit bull mix dogs, were rescued from the streets in Scranton and brought to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, clearly suffering from injuries.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — With her tail between her legs, a very shy Vienna, and a scratched up, outgoing Rosalyn are the most recent dogs rescued from the streets and given a home at Griffin Pond Animal shelter near Clarks Summit.

"Both dogs were in really, really rough shape. Just looking into their eyes, you could tell that they were just broken, not only on the outside but on the inside, too," said Ashley Wolo

The shelter believes the pit bull mixes were bait dogs used to train fighting dogs.

"Just based on their appearance, you know, the amount of puncture wounds that they have," Wolo said. "Even the veterinarian said that they have multiple puncture wounds all over their bodies. Some were fresh; some were old scars so that right there is a telltale sign."

Both dogs were found in the same area in Scranton's westside, brought in just days apart.

Roslyn needed immediate medical attention when she was picked up, while Vienna came right to the shelter.

The shelter says Roslyn and Vienna were lucky, but they know other dogs are not.

"If you see a dog that has, particularly bite wounds, puncture wounds, scars around the neck, head, ears, the extremities, the chest, definitely talk to, reach out to your local law enforcement, animal control to let them handle it, said PJ Regan, medical manager.