Helping out moms in need in Scranton

Donations were accepted Saturday for the St. Joseph's Center baby pantry.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks celebrated Mother's Day early by helping out moms in need on Saturday in Scranton.

The Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority welcomed folks to Nay Aug Park to collect donations for the St. Joseph's Center baby pantry.

The pantry in Dunmore needs diapers, wipes, baby formula, and food.

Organizers thought this was a perfect way to gather donations plus get their message out.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a church group from Clarks Summit that spent a few weeks collecting items to donate.

"When we saw this in the paper, we decided that it was a good cause and we wanted to help out the babies of Saint Joe's," said Linda Pravlik with Clarks Summit United Methodist Church.

This was the first year for the Mother's Day donation drive, but organizers hope to make it a tradition in Lackawanna County.