Helping homeless amidst bitter cold snap and coronavirus outbreak

Temperatures below freezing are expected for Thursday and Friday evenings.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Blustering winds pushed through downtown Scranton with temperatures on Thursday in the low teens.

The bitter cold has workers at Keystone Mission ready to turn Weston Field House into a homeless shelter during what's called a "Code Blue".

"When the temperature gets below 20 degrees or a foot of snow, we'll open up Code Blue for the homeless. What you see here, we have beds people can stay in and we provide them warmth for the night," Executive director and CEO Justin Behrens said.

Weston Field House in Scranton can fit up to 40 people during a Code Blue.

So how do workers take care of the homeless during the pandemic?

Staff and those in need must wear a mask, stay six feet apart while in the shelter, and wash their hands.

The only time people can take their masks off is while they are sleeping.

"Every single person that comes in here, every single day, will get their temperature checked. Make sure it falls within guidelines," Behrens said.

Staff said opening shelters can help to stop the spread of the virus in homeless communities.

"If they didn't have a place like this, imagine just sleeping outside. They don't even sleep. They stay awake because it's so cold that they can't even get to sleep. They have to stay together in groups," Behrens said.