Helping a vet and biker get back on the road

An Army veteran from Gettysburg got a warm welcome in Scranton Friday afternoon on a trip that will have a very special ending.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of motorcyclists escorted Sgt. Lyndon Sampang as they made a quick pit stop at Toyota of Scranton on their ride from Gettysburg to Greeley.

He hasn't been able to ride a motorcycle since he lost part of his leg while serving in Afghanistan, but that's about to change.

"Oh, man, it's been almost 15 years, so I have to convince my wife again, so we'll see!" said Sgt. Sampang.

"He was the first vehicle in this convoy, and his vehicle got hit first. He was the only person to survive. When he woke up, he realized he couldn't feel his leg, and by the time he woke up again, his leg was gone. He does have a traumatic brain injury as well, so he's been pretty much disabled since he came home from Afghanistan," said Melissa Basztura, who heads up Vetstock America, the Milford-based nonprofit that organized this ride in honor of Sgt. Sampang.

Before rolling into Scranton, the caravan made a stop in the Poconos, where veteran Richard Silva of Nicholson added his bike to this line.

"This is a brother. It doesn't matter what conflict it is; he's a brother. He's been wounded. We're trying to do something nice for him," said Silva.

The next stop is Pike County, where the group will present Sgt. Sampang with a custom-built motorcycle.

"He had a little bit of input in it, but he hasn't seen it yet, so there will be a big reveal for him tonight," Basztura said. "To give someone something like this who loved riding, and thought they would never do it again, the freedom that they get, they just are overjoyed with it."

"It's great; I hope I'm one of the ones to catch him if he starts to fall," Silva laughed.