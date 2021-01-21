Help continues for struggling families in Lackawanna County

The Friends of the Poor says it has only seen the need increase as the pandemic goes on.

JERMYN, Pa. — Volunteers with Friends of the Poor braved the cold weather on Thursday to load boxes of food into cars during one of its drive-thru style food giveaways in Jermyn.

Exactly one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the U.S., and the financial strain on many families from the nation's ravaged economy is higher than ever.

"It just breaks my heart to see this. You see people coming up and they're crying and saying I don't want to take this food because I feel bad," said volunteer Ron Fowler.

"We hear stories every single day, like, 'I just got home from the hospital, I don't have any food.' 'It's toward the end of the month, I don't know what I'm going to do.' They're trying to pay their rent, keep the utilities on, and put food on the table," said Assistant Director Sister Ann Walsh.

Sister Ann says the need has only seemed to increase since the pandemic began.

"People seem more burdened as time goes on, thinking that it's going to let up, but they're still struggling. And we want to be there for them to help them with their struggles."

This was one of the organization's smaller giveaways, but the Friends of the Poor still fed more than 100 families.

"It helps to make things nicer, better variety, makes things a little easier," said Glenn Hunt of Mayfield, who says he often shares the food he receives with his neighbors.

"I am not financially poor but socially poor, family poor and this is a great help to get something like this - food. (It) saves me from shopping and preparing a lot on my own. So, I'm thankful for it," said Tom Klopfer of Archbald.