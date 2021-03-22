Help available for those struggling to pay rent, mortgage, and utilities in Scranton

The city is partnering with several organizations to coordinate two CARES Act funding programs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Anthony Robinson is one of many renters or homeowners in the city of Scranton who is struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

"It's been challenging, very challenging."

The pandemic caused what Robinson described as a downward spiral; he wasn't able to keep up with his monthly rent payments.

He was also diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 14 and has been out of work since. He has asthma, and the coronavirus is making it difficult for him to breathe.

Robinson says a new program in Scranton will take "the biggest" weight off his shoulders.

It's called the Rent, Mortgage, and Utility Relief Assistance Program.

More than $1 million of federal CARES Act funding will go to paying off rent, mortgage, and utility bills of struggling residents.

The city is partnering with United Neighborhood Centers, NeighborWorks, and North Penn Legal Services.

"We've seen it, unfortunately, over the years, just the ripple effects that happen when somebody loses their home from foreclosure or is evicted from their apartment, just so many things are affected, so many things are uprooted," said Jesse Ergott, President and CEO of NeighborWorks of Northeastern PA.

The money will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and it will go directly into the hands of the utility company, the landlord, or the mortgage company.

"It's taking some stress away, just knowing that it's a possibility that I can get some help," said Robinson.

The program also provides funding for free legal services to city residents who are facing eviction because of the pandemic.

To apply for rent & utility assistance, walk into the UNC Community Service Office at 401 Olive Street or call 570-343-8835.

To apply for mortgage assistance, call NeighborWorks at 570-558-2490 or email ktavera@nwnepa.org

To apply for free legal assistance, apply online at www.northpennlegal.org/get-help or call 877-953-4250 Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am -11:30 am or 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm.

