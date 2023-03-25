Three arrested after burglary in Taylor

Police responded to UPS Customer Care Center at Stauffer Industrial Park in the borough around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Three people are locked up after a burglary in Lackawanna County.

Taylor Police were called to UPS Customer Care Center at the Stauffer Industrial Park in Taylor Borough shortly before 4 p.m. for a reported burglary.

When police arrived, they found two men and a woman under the age of 18.

The group then fled in a car, crashing into the Oak Street Bridge shortly after.

No one was injured in the burglary.

All three are locked up in Lackawanna County.