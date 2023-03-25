Three arrested after burglary in Taylor

TAYLOR, Pa. — Three people are locked up after a burglary in Lackawanna County.
Taylor Police were called to UPS Customer Care Center at the Stauffer Industrial Park in Taylor Borough shortly before 4 p.m. for a reported burglary.
When police arrived, they found two men and a woman under the age of 18.
The group then fled in a car, crashing into the Oak Street Bridge shortly after.
No one was injured in the burglary.
All three are locked up in Lackawanna County.
