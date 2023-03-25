x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Three arrested after burglary in Taylor

Police responded to UPS Customer Care Center at Stauffer Industrial Park in the borough around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Credit: WNEP

TAYLOR, Pa. — Three people are locked up after a burglary in Lackawanna County.

Taylor Police were called to UPS Customer Care Center at the Stauffer Industrial Park in Taylor Borough shortly before 4 p.m. for a reported burglary.

When police arrived, they found two men and a woman under the age of 18.

The group then fled in a car, crashing into the Oak Street Bridge shortly after.

No one was injured in the burglary.

All three are locked up in Lackawanna County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

More Videos

In Other News

Pie For Breakfast held in Lackawanna County

Before You Leave, Check This Out