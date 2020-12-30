Police: Gunshots, fight in Scranton

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fight turned into a shooting in the 400 block of Wheeler Avenue in Scranton.

Officials stress that no one was killed in the shooting.

Scranton Police were called to Wheeler Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

They found a male and a female gunshot victim.

They also found two physical fight victims, both female.

The gunshot victims and one fight victim were transported to a local hospital; the other female refused treatment.

Police say another female was taken to the hospital for a panic attack.

Investigators are trying to find out what prompted the violence.

"The majority of it happened in the street; there's a house that may be involved. We're still trying to determine that at this point. We're still trying to piece everything together. We're getting the information and forwarding it to our detectives, and they've taken over the investigation," said Lieutenant Phil Condron.

Police say all those injured are in stable condition.