SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a lot of police activity in The Electric City.

Police gathered at the 2100 block of Wayne Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Nearby streets were barricaded.

The police activity wrapped up around 3:30 p.m.

Officials have not said why they are there.

Developing story; check back for updates.