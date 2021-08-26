'Heartbreaking, surreal' -Fiancé of fallen veteran reacts Afghanistan airport bombing

The timing of the bombing is especially difficult as the 14th anniversary of her fiancé's passing is on Friday.

JESSUP, Pa. — Outside Talia Walsh's yoga studio in Jessup, a flag honors fallen service members.

She knows the feeling of that devastating sacrifice all too well.

Her fiancé, Jan Argonish, was killed during an ambush in Afghanistan. He was just 26-years-old.

Hearing news of the Taliban takeover and now a deadly ISIS bombing near the airport in Kabul, killing Afghans and U.S. service members, has been surreal for her.

"It's just kind of heartbreaking to know that more families in the U.S. have to grieve a loss similar to what we had to again," Walsh said.

The timing of this is especially difficult as the 14th anniversary of Jan's passing is on Friday.

"A lot of the teammates are coming in from out of town like they normally do but I'm trying to make a point that we all get together. I get to at least see and hug all of them," Walsh said.

She keeps his memory alive every day in her yoga studio and every year for thousands of people around Lackawanna County.

She hosts the annual Sergeant Jan Argonish ride in Jessup, which raises money to help veterans who were injured by war and benefits other service members in need.

"Just pouring my energy and emotions into that, just to get ready so that we can continue to raise money in his honor to support those veterans locally," Walsh said.

The ride this year will take on Sunday, September 12th at Jessup Hose Company.

To register for the ride, you can come to the hose company from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $20 for a rider and $10 for a passenger. The ride starts at noon.