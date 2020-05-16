Family holds neighborhood heart walk

A community in Lackawanna County walked and donated for the American Heart Association Saturday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The pandemic has canceled many major fundraising events in our area.

A family in Lackawanna County who participates in the American Heart Association's Heart Walk each year decided to hold a socially-distant version in their own neighborhood Saturday morning.

The Grotzinger family walks in memory of their daughter Vienna.

They welcomed their neighbors here in South Abington Township to walk in shifts.