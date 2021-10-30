Haunts for a cause in Carbondale

One family turns their home into a haunted house to help raise money for a local family.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A haunting experience - all for a cause in Lackawanna County.

The Dunning family turned their home along Park Street in Carbondale into a haunted house.

The frightening experience is free to the public, but those looking to be scared are asked to donate.

The Dunnings are raising money for nine-year-old Marlee Brady.

Marlee was born with scoliosis and has undergone nine back surgeries. So far, the haunted house has raised more than $1,000.

"I think it will really help me and my mom. So I thank them for doing this for me because I feel like it will help us a lot," said Marlee Brady of Carbondale.

The haunted house continues on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for all to enjoy in Carbondale.