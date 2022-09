The festival was held at the Eynon Archbald Lions Club along Harrison Street Sunday afternoon.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season.

The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald.

The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such as children's eye screenings.

This was the 11th year for the harvest festival in Lackawanna County.