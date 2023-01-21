Harley Davidson honors community members in Lackawanna County

Electric City Harley Davidson hosted the event at their location in Dickson City Saturday afternoon.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A community recognition ceremony took place today in Lackawanna County.

Electric City Harley Davidson in Dickson City honored American Legion Riders and Veterans' Promise along with the South Abington chief of police.

Organizers say they all contributed to the local motorcycle community in a big way, and they deserve to be recognized for everything they do.

"I want to bring a greater awareness to the people that go out there and do the good things to try to better their communities and obviously the motorcycling community as well," said Jeff Davis, Electric City Harley Davidson general manager.

Several restaurants provided food for the event, and more than 200 guests attended the ceremony in Lackawanna County.